A new main lift station project approved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The board of sanitary commissioners met Tuesday morning to discuss further plans for a new main lift station. The approved project could possibly be worth up to $90 million.
Lift stations are used to move waste water from lower to higher elevations. This process saves a large amount of money in excavation costs. Marcus Maurer is the Terre haute city engineer. He says a building constructed in the 1960's can only do so much.
"The biggest limitation with the old one is probably the age and the maintenance," he said. "It is tough to keep up with and keep it running sometimes. But behind that, it is limited in the amount of water it can push."
The current lift station can push 48 million gallons of water per day. While that is a lot of water, the new lifting station will have the ability to push 96 million gallons of water per day. This, along with many other future steps, are all part of what is being call a Long term Control Plan.
"Those improvements have been ongoing, including the treatment plant that was constructed a while ago," he said. "This is another phase of that process. There's more projects to come but it is an absolute requirement that they get done."
The estimated cost for the project is $76.8 million. A bond anticipation note will fund the project. Maurer says the bidding process is scheduled to begin this summer. He explained that this project is a need, not a want.
"The existing lift station can't fully feed the high-rate clarification systems," he said. "The new lift station will be able to do that. Down the road, we will have some additional high-rate clarification systems that we will be able to feed as well."
Maurer says that once the bidding process is complete, he hopes to have the project started sometime in October.