A new initiative is addressing mental health, substance use, and homelessness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is launching a new initiative to address mental health, substance use, and homelessness. It's known as "Creating a Better Tomorrow."
This is all made possible through an anonymous donor's gift of $1 million dollars to the foundation.
The goal is to get local organizations involved in collaborating together to help the community.
Through this initiative, there are two different grant opportunities available.
There are ten supporting grants worth $10,000 each and leadership grants worth between $25,000 and $100,000 that can be renewed for a second or third year.
"We need as a community to work together to be more strategic and to reinforce the remedies and the opportunities to address these issues," Beth Tevlin, the president of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, said.
Nonprofits and governmental agencies interested in learning more and applying can click here.