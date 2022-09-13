A new (free) service in Vigo County might keep a valuable part of your car from getting stolen

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's office announced a new partnership on Tuesday.
Terre Haute's Midas auto shop and the sheriff's office are working together to fight catalytic converter theft.
A catalytic converter is a car part that helps reduce air pollution. Theft of this part has been on the rise in the area.
Midas will now paint converters and engrave a number into them to prevent theft.
"Just give us a call, we'll set up a time to do it. If they just walk in, I'll do it, you know, as soon as I can. if not, we'll set up a time to get it in there and do it for them," Local Midas owner Brian Niece said.
The service will cost you absolutely nothing. They only ask that you be patient as they get orders done.
You can call Midas at (812) 872-5179. They are located at 2300 North 3rd Street.
The engraver and paint are provided by the sheriff's office, while Midas offers the labor of marking the converter.