A new era of leadership - Dr. Chris Himsel officially named superintendent of Vigo Schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Signed, sealed and delivered -- the Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the contract offered to Dr. Christopher Himsel, making his position as superintendent official.
"I'm excited to get started. The work of developing talent and nurturing the creativity of our children is what it's about. I'm excited to be back in that role," VCSC Superintendent Dr. Chris Himsel said.
Dr. Himsel most recently worked as the Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent.
He, and the Vigo County School Board agreed to a contract that includes a base salary of $195,000.
This is not his first rodeo in Terre Haute -- he attended both Rose Hulman Institute of Technology and Indiana State University. He says the people are what drew him back.
"It's a down to earth, hard-working people who just want the best for kids and for their community," Dr. Himsel said.
He wants the community to know that everything he does is for the betterment of the children. His slogan is "children are more than a test score."
"We're going to concentrate on making sure we're developing the skills that help kids become great adults, not great test takers."
Dr. Himsel also recognizes that the corporation faces challenges, and his next few weeks will be about gaining the perspectives of the community.
"It's going to take a lot of hard work. There's some things that we're going to have to work on, and we're going to do that for long term change. We're not going to try to put Band-Aids on things. We're going to do that by listening. We're going to do that by getting a cross section of viewpoints and making sure we have a broad understanding of the needs of children within our community."
Dr. Himsel is a father of five, and looks forward to introducing his family to the community. His official start day is July 1 of this year.