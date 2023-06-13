A new dog training and boarding facility is one step closer to opening in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new dog training facility is one step closer to opening in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, Vigo County commissioners approved to rezone the property.
The new facility would be called "K9.5 Training Academy." It will be behind Wabash Valley Tumbling and Gymnastics off Erie Canal Road.
Vigo County commissioners approved to re-zone the new dog training facility. Owners Larry Hopper and Mike Ellsworth intend to open a new dog boarding, training, and grooming facility. The property was previously zoned as a C2... which is a community commercial district, but it needed to be re-zoned to a c7, a community general district.
"The property behind them that we purchased from, had to be subdivided, so that was it's own process. Once we got it subdivided, then it needed to be rezoned from what it currently is," said Ellsworth.
This new update will allow the facility to have more uses than before. Vigo County commissioner Mike Morris says both owners seem prepared to take on the next challenge.
"Anytime you run a business, it's a risk, and so they're willing to step up and take that risk and got a good business plan. so I think it's a good thing," said Morris.
Hopper and Ellsworth shared that this has been a passion of theirs for a long time, as they have both trained police k9s in most of the surrounding counties. Both say there is an overcrowding issue with boarding facilities. Ellsworth says they have done their research and visited other nearby dog facilities. They gave him one big piece of advice.
"Whatever you have that you're planning to build, build it bigger and double it... I think our number is now 66 kennels. 18 of them are going to be suites," said Ellsworth.
While the new facility will offer plenty of services. Hopper says he wants people to think of them as a one-stop-shop. In addition to that, he wants to implement a new service within a certain mile radiance.
"If you're ready to go on a vacation, we'll come to pick up your dog from residents and bring them to our facility. whenever you're coming home, you don't have to worry about coming to the facility, you can unpack, so whatever you need to do at home, we'll bring your dog back to your facility," said Hopper.
The owners say the next step is for them to get approval for any special variances. If approved, they plan to break ground as soon as possible.
the facility could be open by November.