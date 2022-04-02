A new church opens its doors in 12 Points

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) - Efforts to revitalize a Terre Haute neighborhood are continuing -- now with a new church!
Saturday was the first public service at Revival Church Without Borders.
It is located at 1313 Lafayette Avenue.
The pastor describes the church as non-denominational and multi-cultural.
Those leading the new congregation say this is just another way to breathe new life into this community.
"It means so much, I've been praying so long, we believe it's the best time to open the church for this community," Pastor Edelfi Gavin said.
Starting next week...
Services will be on Sundays at 2 p.m. in the afternoon. Bible study will be on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
The whole community is invited to check it out!