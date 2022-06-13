A mountain in Yellowstone National Park has been renamed in honor of Native Americans who were massacred

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
354 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 35 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GREENE

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARMEL, CLINTON,
COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN,
GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD,
INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON,
MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE,
NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY,
PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBYVILLE,
SPENCER, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VEEDERSBURG,
WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER,
WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

A mountain in Yellowstone National Park has been renamed in honor of Native Americans who were massacred

  • 0
A mountain in Yellowstone National Park has been renamed in honor of Native Americans who were massacred

Yellowstone National Park has renamed one of its mountains to honor Native Americans instead of the US Army captain who massacred them.

 Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service

Yellowstone National Park has renamed one of its mountains to honor Native Americans instead of the US Army captain who massacred them.

Once named after Gustavus Doane, Mount Doane has been renamed First Peoples Mountain, the National Park Service (NPS) announced on Thursday. The 10,551-foot peak stands east of Yellowstone Lake in the country's first national park.

Doane led an attack in 1870, now known as the Marias Massacre, against the Piegan Blackfeet, killing at least 173 Native Americans including many elderly Tribe members and children who were sick with smallpox, according to NPS.

"Doane wrote fondly about this attack and bragged about it for the rest of his life," NPS said in a news release.

Blackfeet Tribal member Tom Rodgers told CNN the Indigenous community has long "petitioned our government to do what is right and what is moral."

"We heard our Blackfeet sisters screams as they ran to the river on that cold January morning in 1870," Rodgers, also an adviser on the Rocky Mountain Tribal Council, said. "We heard their cry for justice. We sought justice. We sought an accounting. We sought a reckoning with history. It has taken far far too long for this journey of healing to arrive."

"Finally hope and history rhyme," he added.

Doane was a key member of the 1870 Washburn-Langford-Doane Expedition, exploring Yellowstone before it became a national park.

The "announcement follows a 15-0 vote affirming the change by the US Board on Geographic Names (BGN), the federal body responsible for maintaining uniform geographic name usage throughout the federal government," NPS said.

"Yellowstone conducted outreach to all 27 associated Tribes over the past several months and received no opposition to the change nor concerns."

The new name was also supported by recommendations from the Rocky Mountain Tribal Council, the Wyoming Board of Geographic names, and NPS.

Yellowstone may also decide to change "other derogatory or inappropriate names in the future," NPS said.

This is a step toward better representation of Indigenous communities and an accurate telling of their histories, Rodgers said.

Quoting Walt Whitman's poem "Reconciliation," he added: "We can now turn to the 200 women, children and to the elders who were massacred on that day and say: May your souls be at peace and may 'the hands of the sisters Death and Night, incessantly softly wash again, and ever again, this soil'd world.'"

