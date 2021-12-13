A mother's wish is granted -- street lights are coming to 7th and Davis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Street lights are coming to the corner of 7th Street and Davis Avenue.
You may remember a story we did last month about a local mother's request for a light.
Jessica Parris requested this after her son got hit by a car at the intersection while walking to school.
News 10 caught up with Parris today to share the good news!
She says she's hopeful the new lights will help keep everyone safe -- whether you're traveling by car, or by foot.
"I'd feel safer walking through that intersection if it were me...or driving through that intersection. Every little bit of light helps. Especially, that early in the morning," Parris said.
Parris encourages anyone with a need for a public service to speak up, and tell someone. She says you never know who may be thinking the same thing.
Terre Haute mayor, Duke Bennett, says you can request street lights in the city by calling 311.