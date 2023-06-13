A major company is one step closer to becoming a reality in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two major companies received 10-year 100% real and personal tax abatements at Tuesday's Vigo County Council meeting.
The council approved abatements for Entek, a lithium battery producing company, and Wabash Valley Resources.
The two are set to bring in hundreds of jobs within the next few years.
Council President Todd Thacker stressed the importance of approving these.
Especially with Entek.
Its abatement was one of the incentives to get the company to come here.
"If we didn't offer that -- they had not purchased the land yet, they had not made any commitments. So, we hope this will put them over the edge, and this will be the commitment," Vigo County Council President Todd Thacker said.
A special call meeting is set for July 13 to discuss the abatements. It will be at 4:30 p.m. in the Vigo County Annex.