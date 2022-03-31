"A lot of people overlook it..." Local student musicians head to state finals

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Clinton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Clinton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was
17.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Clinton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"A lot of people overlook it..." Local student musicians head to state finals

  • Updated
  • 0
Marching band.bmp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Indiana Percussion Association State Finals are Saturday at the Hulman Center, and a local group will compete for the first time.

1 Indoor Percussion consists of 7th through 12th graders from North Terre Haute and South Vermillion schools. The group contains a variety of percussion instruments, including snare and bass drums and keyboard instruments, like the xylophone. The group will perform their show "What's Inside," which explores the many emotions we all feel.

Co-Directors Dakota Jones and Jeff Winchester said there's a lot that goes into a performance.

"The music, the playing, the body, the feet, the choreography," Winchester said. "On top of that, you're wearing anywhere from a 25 to a 40-pound drum."

But, students have been up to the challenge. The directors said students have logged over 300 hours of rehearsal time.

Tenor Drums player Izaask Skillman said people don't realize the dedication that goes into music.

"A lot of people overlook it because band isn't something that is considered athletic," he said. "I've worked hard every single time, every single practice."

Students are learning about more than just hard work. They're learning about time management and leadership.

"I've learned how to be a leader," Collin French, a marimba player, said. "I've learned how to be there for everybody else."

Students also said they are having fun. While the students have love performing, they said the most important part of the ensemble is the friendships they've made.

"I love them so much," Dannica Berry, a synthesizer player, said of her new friends. "I don't want to lose them."

It's these relationships that directors said are worth more than a trophy.

"A hard thing in life is growing up," Jones said. "And getting those people who will be there for you throughout their lives. This is a good way to start."

To purchase tickets and see a schedule of events for the Indiana Percussion Association, click here.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you