"A lot of people overlook it..." Local student musicians head to state finals

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Clinton. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&