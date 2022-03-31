"A lot of people overlook it..." Local student musicians head to state finals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Indiana Percussion Association State Finals are Saturday at the Hulman Center, and a local group will compete for the first time.
1 Indoor Percussion consists of 7th through 12th graders from North Terre Haute and South Vermillion schools. The group contains a variety of percussion instruments, including snare and bass drums and keyboard instruments, like the xylophone. The group will perform their show "What's Inside," which explores the many emotions we all feel.
Co-Directors Dakota Jones and Jeff Winchester said there's a lot that goes into a performance.
"The music, the playing, the body, the feet, the choreography," Winchester said. "On top of that, you're wearing anywhere from a 25 to a 40-pound drum."
But, students have been up to the challenge. The directors said students have logged over 300 hours of rehearsal time.
Tenor Drums player Izaask Skillman said people don't realize the dedication that goes into music.
"A lot of people overlook it because band isn't something that is considered athletic," he said. "I've worked hard every single time, every single practice."
Students are learning about more than just hard work. They're learning about time management and leadership.
"I've learned how to be a leader," Collin French, a marimba player, said. "I've learned how to be there for everybody else."
Students also said they are having fun. While the students have love performing, they said the most important part of the ensemble is the friendships they've made.
"I love them so much," Dannica Berry, a synthesizer player, said of her new friends. "I don't want to lose them."
It's these relationships that directors said are worth more than a trophy.
"A hard thing in life is growing up," Jones said. "And getting those people who will be there for you throughout their lives. This is a good way to start."
To purchase tickets and see a schedule of events for the Indiana Percussion Association, click here.