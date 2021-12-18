"A lot of good food, a lot of fun, and a lot of turmoil" - Fifi's lunch box has one last hoorah

TERRE HAUTE, (Ind.) - Restaurants across the country have had to close due to the lasting effects of the pandemic.
Now, one local comfort food joint is having to do the same.
On Saturday, Fifi's Lunch Box in Terre Haute closed its doors for good.
Fifi's has been serving customers since 2015.
The owners say they have faced a series of issues related to the pandemic.
This includes a rise in the cost of goods, a drop in sales, and a shortage in both staff and goods.
Owners say it has been difficult to say goodbye, but it's the right time.
"It is the end of a decade, for sure...for us. A lot of good food, a lot of fun, and a lot of turmoil to get through some of the tough times as well," Co-owner Claudine Dollinger said.
The owners say the out-pour of love from the community has been incredible the last 2 weeks.