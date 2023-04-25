"A lot of alarming data points..." new data shows Vigo county kids have lower healthcare access

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Youth Institute says it's concerned about health care access for children in Vigo County.
Earlier today, the group presented information to a group of social workers at Gibault Children's Services.
Ashley Hanes is one of the main data collectors for each years' kids count data book.
It tracks a variety of health concerns in kids across Indiana.
She says one of the Indiana Youth Institute's concerns is access to healthcare.
"A lot of parents are putting off taking their kids to see the doctor, because it's hard to get there. So, there may be transportation issues. They may just have trouble getting an appointment because there's not enough doctors or dentists there," Hanes said.
Keith Madley of Gibault says his agency provides residential treatment and counseling to kids from all 92 Indiana counties.
He says out of those counties, many come from close by.
"So many times at Gibault we get kids that are placed here from various agencies from around the state, but what we really like more than anything is to help our own community," Madley said.
While there are concerns, Hanes says there are some positive takeaways from this years' data book.
"While there is a lot of alarming data points that we're sharing today, particularly relating to mental health, to the impacts of mental health on kids, there are some really bright spots. Particularly, in this region, the amount of kids that are enrolling and going to college," Hanes said.
