A lot happening in Clark County this weekend, how you can get involved

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A lot happening in Clark County this weekend, how you can get involved

  • Updated
  • 0
Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for something to do this weekend... you might consider heading over to Clark county, Illinois.

News 10 spoke to organizers of two events happening... here's how you can check them out. This Friday in Marshall, you can take advantage of the farmer's market.

The pictures in the video were taken by Alexandria Lynn photography.

Both residents and folks from out of town are welcome.

You'll have several dozen vendors to choose from.

It's also free to be a vendor.

Applications are on their Facebook page.

Then....following the farmer's market...the Marshall city band will play live music at the square.

"It is new for our area and we are hoping it will bring people in and offer all of our citizens a way to shop for produce and all types of goods they can get locally," says Nora Swalls the executive director at the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce.

You're invited to attend this Friday night from 4 to 7 pm central time. For more info click here.

And in Casey Illinois...

"Crazy Casey Days" are taking place this weekend!

Many folks have already started setting up for the annual city-wide yard sale.

And new this year... the "Model Tee's Trolley" will give folks a ride to each stop!

That's happening from 8 to noon... a car show will take place right after.

Food trucks will be out and about until 4...local time.

All this is taking place in downtown Casey on Saturday.

"This is the first event downtown of the summer so it's kinda a summer kick off too," says Bailey Maulding the Casey economic development director.

Click here for more information.

Recommended for you