A lot happening in Clark County this weekend, how you can get involved

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for something to do this weekend... you might consider heading over to Clark county, Illinois.
News 10 spoke to organizers of two events happening... here's how you can check them out. This Friday in Marshall, you can take advantage of the farmer's market.
Both residents and folks from out of town are welcome.
You'll have several dozen vendors to choose from.
It's also free to be a vendor.
Applications are on their Facebook page.
Then....following the farmer's market...the Marshall city band will play live music at the square.
"It is new for our area and we are hoping it will bring people in and offer all of our citizens a way to shop for produce and all types of goods they can get locally," says Nora Swalls the executive director at the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce.
You're invited to attend this Friday night from 4 to 7 pm central time.
And in Casey Illinois...
"Crazy Casey Days" are taking place this weekend!
Many folks have already started setting up for the annual city-wide yard sale.
And new this year... the "Model Tee's Trolley" will give folks a ride to each stop!
That's happening from 8 to noon... a car show will take place right after.
Food trucks will be out and about until 4...local time.
All this is taking place in downtown Casey on Saturday.
"This is the first event downtown of the summer so it's kinda a summer kick off too," says Bailey Maulding the Casey economic development director.
Click here for more information.