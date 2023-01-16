 Skip to main content
A look at the impact of mentoring during national mentoring month

(WTHI) - News 10 sat down with a mentor and mentee from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to talk about what mentorship has done in their lives.

Little Sister Bentley shared that having a mentor gave her a chance to get away from school and into new, fun experiences.

We asked Big Sister Sarah what it means to her being a mentor. She said, as someone who had a Big Sister herself as a kid, it's that much more meaningful for her.

"So, I remember feeling how special it is to have an older person that does care about you and that spends time with you. It's been a really great thing to give back in that way," Sarah Emerick shared.

Emerick encouraged anyone "the tiniest bit interested" should give mentoring a try. To learn more about Big Brother and Big Sister, or to apply to become a mentor yourself, visit the organization's website here.

