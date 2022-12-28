A look at some of the new laws going into effect in Illinois on January 1st

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Beginning January 1st, 195 new laws will go into effect in Illinois. Here is a look at a few of them:
ILLINOIS GAS TAX RETURNS
The gas tax was frozen from July 2022 until December 2022 as a part of a tax rebate law. The state gas tax is scheduled to increase every six months. Another increase will happen in July 2023.
MADE IN ILLINOIS ACT
With this act, cars and small trucks manufactured in the state will have reduced vehicle registration.
SENIOR CITIZEN VEHICLE REGISTRATION LAW
This reduces vehicle registration for senior citizens from $24 to just $10.
NEW SMOKE ALARM RULES
Beginning in the new year, Illinois smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries. Anyone found to live in a house with a smoke detector with a replaceable battery after 90 days could face a $90 fine.
EXPANDED DEFINITION OF BEREAVEMENT
Workers can now take unpaid time off for miscarriages, failed adoptions, and unsuccessful fertility procedures. More relationships to deaths in the family are also expanded to include spouses, siblings, grandparents, and step-parents.
MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE
The minimum wage now in the state will be $13 dollars an hour.
THE WORKER'S RIGHTS AMENDMENT
This new law offers more rights for government employees. It will give workers the right to organize and collectively bargain over terms of employment.
This law faced some pushback from those who claimed it would increase property taxes within the state, but supporters claim it will do good for everyone across the state.
"In states that have worker's rights and respect worker's rights," Tim Drea, president of Illinois AFL-CIO said. "Workers make $11,000 more per year, so that money is staying in the state."
SAFE-T ACT
Another controversial Illinois law will go into effect at the first of the year. The Safe-T Act ends cash bail, meaning those who are arrested would not have to pay bail unless a judge finds them dangerous. The law excludes serious crimes and burglary. But, this law was concerning for Robinson Police Chief Chad Weaver.
"I think there's going to be real things that happen to real people that are bad," he said. "It's going to be a direct result of that."
OTHER JUSTICE SYSTEM LAWS
A new law ensures victims of car theft will not be liable for violations. Victims of abuse will be able to fill a protective order at any time by email or online. Additionally, counties with a population of 250,000 or more can offer Zoom hearings.
NEW EDUCATION LAWS
Illinois schools will also be affected by the new laws. Lessons on safe gun storage must now be a part of a student's safety education. College students enrolled in an education-related field with at least 90 credit hours can start substituting.
To see a full list of new laws, click here.