A local park nauture center educates kids about local bird species

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Terre Haute families got to learn more about local bird species today!
The Dobbs Park Nature Center hosted its 5th annual Terre Haute Bird Festival. Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation Incorporated showed off some feathered friends to educate kids about them.
An American kestrel, a red-tailed hawk, a crow, and a Canadian goose made an appearance today.
Naturalists say this event creates a connection between kids and wildlife.
"They're interested in it. So, hopefully that will stick with them for the rest of their lives. Not necessarily that they're gonna go into the field or something, but just an appreciation for nature and being outside," said Carissa Lovett, naturalist at Dobbs Park Nature Center.
Families could also go on bird hikes and do crafts inside the educational centers! Organizers are looking forward to next year.