A local Paralympic Gold Medalist is inspiring the future generation of athletes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - These Wabash Valley kids are being inspired to believe in their dreams and 'Go for Gold.'
Over at the Vigo County YMCA, dozens of people welcomed a special Paralympic Gold Medalist back to the area.
Evan Austin, a record-breaking American Paralympic swimmer, shared how he overcame many challenges to become the successful athlete he is today!
Organizers say this is a very inspiring way to give kids hope to never give up on their dreams.
"I think this is a good way to let kids know to not let anything hold you back or stop you and, if you want that gold, just go for it," Cayce Evans, the youth director with the Vigo County YMCA, said.
Later in the day, Evan Austin shared his story at the YMCA Inspiration Gala at the Terre Haute Convention Center.