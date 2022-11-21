A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After 43 years of service to the community,
one local legend is retiring from his meat carving duties.
Sunday marked Fulgencio Ragudo's "Fuji" last shift at MCL. Mr. Fugi is a long-time employee of MCL at the Meadows Shopping Center. He has been working there since 1979.
He embodies the title of Head Meat Carver. He carves ham and roast beef, and loyal customers, tell me he makes a mean Turkey Manhattan.
Mr. Fugi says the best part of his job has been interacting with customers and growing up with them through the years. He says you all are the reason he has stuck around for so long.
News 10s Kit Hanley will have Mr. Fugi's full story this week on News 10.