A local initiative is supporting homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2021, nearly 20,000 veterans were experiencing sheltered homelessness. Now, a local project is helping homeless veterans in the area.
Local volunteers gathered near 23rd Street and Maple Avenue in Terre Haute on Saturday morning to do something special for those who protected our country.
The Veteran's Village, along with Neihaus lumber, began and completed a pavilion and flower garden for homeless veterans. This is all part of a much larger project that all members are proud to be involved in.
"It's very special," said Tami Kolodziej. "The veterans in the area have served our country and it's time that we give back. It's nice to leave a small piece of yourself."
The initiative is relatively new. While Veteran's Village only began this year, it is the largest project in the more than 100-year existence of the the Terre Haute Association of Realtors (THAAR).
Kyle McClain, project chairman, broke down what the initiative is.
"Veterans Village is six tiny homes that we are building for homeless veterans in an effort to try and make sure that there is some sort of support out there," he said.
McClain says that even though it is long hours, there is no other project he would rather be working on.
"It's a lot of work," he said. "But at the same time, who better to do something for like this than our veterans who have given so much for us."
Kolodziej explained that everything involving the project is a step forward. But there is always more that can be done.
"I would like to see other counties in our Wabash Valley take part in this," she said. "To see additional homes built so that we are taking care of our veterans."
If you would like to donate to the cause, call the Terre Haute Association of Realtors (THAAR). That number is 812-234-8732