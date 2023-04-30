 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GUSTY CONDITIONS TOMORROW...

Gusty winds will develop tomorrow afternoon. Expect winds out of
the west sustained at 15 to 25 MPH with frequent gusts of 30 to 40
MPH. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest
winds will be more likely the further south you are.

These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects to be blown
about, and may cause driving difficulties for high profile
vehicles.

A local college is ranked in the Top 25 for best value nationally

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college has been ranked in the Top 25 nationally for Best Value!

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has made the list of America's Best Value Private Colleges for 2023. Out of more than 650 schools surveyed, Rose-Hulman ranked first for providing the Best Internships at private colleges. And then ranked 9th for Career Placement.

Princeton Review gave the university labels like Best Science Facilities, Most Accessible Professors, and Best Student Support and Counseling Services.

Congrats rose-hulman!

