A local college is ranked in the Top 25 for best value nationally

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college has been ranked in the Top 25 nationally for Best Value!
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has made the list of America's Best Value Private Colleges for 2023. Out of more than 650 schools surveyed, Rose-Hulman ranked first for providing the Best Internships at private colleges. And then ranked 9th for Career Placement.
Princeton Review gave the university labels like Best Science Facilities, Most Accessible Professors, and Best Student Support and Counseling Services.
Congrats rose-hulman!