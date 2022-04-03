A local college and city team up to build a better environment

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is partnering up with the City of Marshall for something big. This is all a part of its sustainable cities program.
The sustainable cities program has been going on for two years, and now leaders are tackling another city with the same hopes of leaving it better than they found it.
The sustainable cities program involves students, staff, and faculty from Indiana State University. They help develop and implement community-driven projects throughout the school year.
"By partnering them with the community on projects they've always had desires to do or haven't had the time to do or community members have put forth and the city hasn't had the opportunity to take them on," Sustainability Coordinator, Garrett Hurley said.
The Marshall Mayor, John Hasten, said he's excited about this new partnership. He added the next steps in this process will bring about some positive changes to the community.
"There will be interviews with committee people and people that are part of the city different non-profit organizations and different people who bring different aspects to the city."
Hasten said he's looking forward to students giving their input on how they can improve the city of Marshall.
"Unless you get new fresh ideas your looking at the same old information and coming up with the same solution."
The hope is to draw more people to the area too.
"Projects that can help these local communities in our area provide more assets for people who want to stay that provide more quality of life so that folks have a vested interest in staying in these communities."
Leaders said they will begin work this fall. For more info click here.