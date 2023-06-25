A local business and organization holds a cornhole tournament for PINK

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local business and organization is tossing some bags for a good cause!
The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies partnered with Big O Tires in Terre Haute to host a cornhole tournament. This tournament helps assist the Jeep Junkies with the PINK Ride this year. That means all proceeds from today will go to PINK of Terre Haute.
Miranda Rush is a Big O Tires employee and a Jeep Junkie. She says that it's all about helping the community.
"Obviously we know cancer, it sucks, and it unfortunately affects a lot of people. So, the more you can fundraise and help fund people that help those patients, then we are more than willing to do that," said Rush.
