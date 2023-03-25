A local brewing company is releasing a drink for a good cause - here's when you can get a sip

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local company is brewing up a new drink for a good cause.
The Afterburner Brewing Company is releasing their new IPA called "Hoosier Momma" on March 31st. This is an annual brew made by the women at the brewing company.
It's in support of the Pink Boots Society. The society raises money and training services for women in the fermentation industry.
Officials talk about what it means to be involved.
"Women play such an important role in our lives. We had to highlight something in there for what they do for us. Luckily this program, it's existed for a number of years now. Now that we can finally brew on our own, we can participate in something really awesome," said Greg Hrovat, Afterburner co-founder.
You can try the "Hoosier Momma" yourself at the Afterburner Brewing Company on March 31st.