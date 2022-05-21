A local antique shop partners with Vigo County History Center for a unique promotion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local antique shop is offering a unique experience for its customers!
Missy's and Sissy's Treasures in Terre Haute announced its first partnership with the Vigo County History Center!
Vigo County historian, Tim Crumrin, operates a booth at the shop.
He will be available to answer all of your history questions from noon to 2 p.m.
It gets even better, a portion of Missy's and Sissy's sales goes right back to supporting the history center!
The owners say a partnership like this helps to further preserve our local history.
"I think what we have going with the history museum in Vigo County is a wonderful thing. Especially, to remember what was here in the past, and help our younger crowd appreciate what we have and where we've come from," Co-owner Missy Schaumleffel said.
You still have one more chance to take advantage of this opportunity!
The promotion ends tomorrow.