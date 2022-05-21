 Skip to main content
A local antique shop partners with Vigo County History Center for a unique promotion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local antique shop is offering a unique experience for its customers!

Missy's and Sissy's Treasures in Terre Haute announced its first partnership with the Vigo County History Center!

Vigo County historian, Tim Crumrin, operates a booth at the shop.

He will be available to answer all of your history questions from noon to 2 p.m.

It gets even better, a portion of Missy's and Sissy's sales goes right back to supporting the history center!

The owners say a partnership like this helps to further preserve our local history.

"I think what we have going with the history museum in Vigo County is a wonderful thing. Especially, to remember what was here in the past, and help our younger crowd appreciate what we have and where we've come from," Co-owner Missy Schaumleffel said.

You still have one more chance to take advantage of this opportunity!

The promotion ends tomorrow.

