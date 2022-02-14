VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A hit and run crash leads to an arrest in Vermillion County.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's office says the hit and run happened around 2:30 on Friday. This was near "County road 4-50 south" and State road 63 near Hillsdale.
They say the driver of a Dodge Ram Pickup was side-swiped by a Ford Windstar Minivan. When the vehicle stopped, officials say two occupants approached the pickup in a hostile manner.
Deputies then received a second 911 call from the driver of the minivan who said the passenger had taken the van from him at knifepoint, fleeing toward Montezuma.
The man has been identified as 30-year old Jesse Vaughan Schane of Brazil.
The original driver, who did not want their name released, says Schane intentionally jerked the wheel to strike the Dodge Ram Pickup.
He also says during the theft of the vehicle, he was struck by Schane and transported to the hospital for treatment of facial injuries.
Deputies say Schane has since been arrested for armed robbery resulting in injury, battery, and auto theft. He is currently being held at the Vermillion County Jail with a $50,000 bond.