A grant will bring a place for dogs to hang out in this Terre Haute park, but where in the park is still up for debate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dogs in Terre Haute are in for a treat with a new park project.
Collett Park plans to install a dog park after receiving a grant, but there are some disagreements over where it should go.
Members are debating between replacing the horseshoe toss with the dog park or finding another location.
"I think it's a great project. We would definitely like to see it in the park. It's just, you know, we just gotta figure out where that place is," Park Superintendent Eddie Bird said.
The grant funding is also being used for other park improvements.