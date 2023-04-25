A.G. Todd Rokita speaks with local leaders and volunteers while seeing tornado recovery process first-hand

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosiers leaders continue to assess tornado damage in Sullivan County as they consider the best ways to help storm victims recover.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita visited the damaged area of Sullivan during a recent visit. The office shared pictures and information about the trip with WTHI-TV.
Rokita met with local leaders and volunteers. Rokita shared information about the dangers of scams targeted toward storm victims.
- Be skeptical of people promising immediate clean-up and debris removal.
- Know that FEMA doesn’t charge application fees. If someone wants money to help you qualify for FEMA funds, that’s probably a scam.
- Check out contractors’ reputations before enlisting their services.
- Ask for IDs, licenses, and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured.
- Get more than one estimate for work.
- Don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing.
- Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency, or in cash.
- Don’t pay the full amount for the project up front.