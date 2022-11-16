A fix is coming soon to Prairie Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For several months, drivers have had to endure rough, uneven pavement while driving down Prairie Street in Vincennes.
According to Mayor Joe Yochum, the road is deteriorating from the construction of the houses on Eric Avenue.
Private contractors hired by the owner of the housing development dug trenches in the roadway to install new sanitary lines.
Those trenches were not filled correctly causing portions of the road to sink and become uneven.
Many residents in Vincennes have voiced concerns over the rough roadway.
As a temporary solution, workers with E&B Paving will patch potholes and smooth bumps on the roadway.
Come next spring, the city will begin by correctly filling the trenches.
Once that is done, Prairie Street from 3th Street to 11th Street will see a new coat of pavement.
A project like this typically costs around $40,000.00.
The Mayor's Office and City Engineer along with the city's attorney have been trying to get the contractor and owner of the housing project to fix the roadway, but efforts have been unsuccessful.
The city has applied for a 2023 Community Crossings Matching Grant through INDOT to help pay for the repairs.
In a statement on the mayor's Facebook page, "a lien will be posted to the contractor and the owner of the housing project" if funds from the grant are used to repair Prairie Street.
Mayor Yochum says he is just as frustrated as residents, but one way or another, a fix will be coming soon.