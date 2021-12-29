A fan of black coffee and dark chocolate? It's in your genes, a new study says.

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Elliston down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.
.Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will
continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region
over the next 24-48 hrs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
JANUARY 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, January 06.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, January 06.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 19.1 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Wednesday /10:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday, January 06.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A fan of black coffee and dark chocolate? It's in your genes, a new study says

A fan of black coffee and dark chocolate? It's in your genes, a new study says.

 Adobe Stock

Prefer your coffee black? Then you probably like dark, bitter chocolate, according to new research identifying a genetic basis for those preferences.

If that's you, then congratulations -- you are the lucky genetic winner of a trait that may offer you a boost toward good health, according to caffeine researcher Marilyn Cornelis, an associate professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"I tell people my cup of tea is coffee research," Cornelis said. "It's a hot topic."

Why hot? Because studies find moderate amounts of black coffee -- between 3 and 5 cups daily -- has been shown to lower the risk of certain diseases, including Parkinson's, heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes and several types of cancer.

But those benefits are likely to be more pronounced if the coffee is free of all of the milks, sugars and other fattening flavorings we tend to add.

"We know there's growing evidence suggesting there's a beneficial impact of coffee consumption on health. But reading between the lines, anyone advising someone to consume coffee would typically advise them to consume black coffee due to the difference between consuming black coffee and coffee with milk and sugar," Cornelis said.

"One is naturally calorie free. The second can add possibly hundreds of calories to your coffee, and the health benefits could be quite different," she added.

A gene for coffee

In prior research, Cornelis and her team discovered that a genetic variant may contribute to why some people enjoy numerous cups of coffee a day, while others do not.

"People with the gene metabolize caffeine faster, so the stimulating effects wear off faster, and they need to drink more coffee," she said.

"This could explain why some individuals seem to be fine consuming a lot more coffee relative to someone else who might get jitters or become very anxious," she added.

In a new study published in Nature Scientific Reports, Cornelis analyzed more precise types of coffee drinkers, separating black coffee lovers from cream and sugar (or more) lovers.

"We found coffee drinkers with the genetic variant that reflects a faster metabolism of caffeine prefer bitter, black coffee," Cornelis said. "We also found the same genetic variant in people who prefer plain tea over sweetened, and bitter, dark chocolate over the more mellow milk chocolate."

Bitter foods and that mental boost

But here's a twist. Cornelis and her team don't think the preference has anything to do with the taste of plain black coffee or tea. Instead, she said, people with this gene prefer black coffee and tea because they associate the bitter flavor with the boost in mental alertness they crave from caffeine.

"Our interpretation is these people equate caffeine's natural bitterness with a psycho-stimulation effect," Cornelis said. "They learn to associate bitterness with caffeine and the boost they feel. We are seeing a learned effect."

The same applies to the preference of dark over milk chocolate, she added.

"When they think of caffeine, they think of a bitter taste, so they also enjoy dark chocolate," Cornelis said. "It's possible these people are just very sensitive to the effects of caffeine and they also have that learned behavior with other bitter foods."

Dark chocolate contains some caffeine, but much more of a compound called theobromine, a known caffeine-related stimulant of the nervous system. But more is not better when it comes to theobromine, studies find -- higher doses can increase heart rate and ruin mood.

Dark chocolate is also full of calories, so keeping consumption down is good for the waistline. Still, studies find that even a small bite of dark chocolate a day can contribute to heart health and reduce the risk of diabetes.

That's probably because cocoa contains plenty of flavanols -- epicatechin and catechin -- antioxidant compounds that are known to improve blood flow. Other foods that contain flavanols include green, oolong and black teas; red wine; kale; onions; berries; citrus fruits and soybeans.

Future studies will try to tackle the genetic preference for other bitter foods, Cornelis said, "which are generally linked to more health benefits."

"It might show that individuals who are genetically predisposed to consume more coffee are also engaged in other potentially healthy behaviors," she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

