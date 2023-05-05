A dust storm killed several after a pileup on Interstate 55. How likely is that to happen in the Wabash Valley?

THE WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Just a few days ago, several people were killed in a dust storm on Interstate 55 in Illinois.

Fortunately, dust storms like the one that happened outside Springfield, Illinois aren't all that common.

In fact, only one has happened since 1950.

But that doesn't mean drivers shouldn't be aware in case one does happen.

Sam Lashley is a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

He says these types of storms happen more often in deserts.

"It is pretty unusual in this part of the country. This does happen in the plains and the western part of the country more often, but conditions have to come together perfectly," Lashley said.

In rare cases, storms like these can happen here as well.

When it does, crashes are almost inevitable, especially on roads with higher speed limits.

"You go from a beautiful, blue-sky, sunny day, and all of a sudden you're in zero visibility instantly. That just leads to these unfortunate chain reactions," Lashley said.

Dust storms usually happen when farmers are in the fields, throwing dust particles into the air.

When you combine farmwork with dry soil and high wind, it can cause serious problems.

"All those conditions just came together perfectly, and all that dust that was freshly tilled ended up blowing and creating really, whiteout conditions, which we know in the wintertime happens," Lashley said.

Lashley says being weather aware can help you be ready if it happens to you.

"We just recommend that people pay attention to the forecast, and if it looks like it's going to be a windy day this time of year, maybe just be aware of it," he said.

Lashley says this can serve as a reminder to drivers to be extra careful in the event this does happen.