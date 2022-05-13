A dream becomes reality for owners of Yonder Spirits in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It can be pretty easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Before you know it...it's time for a change.
Jill Erwin explains, "I usually tell people it's my mid-life crisis. Started out teaching English for years and years and was just looking for a job change."
Jill Erwin has known the Ray family from Knox County for years. She taught alongside Rachel Ray. When Ray and her sister decided to start up a distillery they asked Erwin to tag along.
Erwin says, "Yeah my mom likes to say, she used to be so proud to go tell everyone my daughter is an English professor. Now she has to tell everyone I'm a moonshiner in a barn."
That barn is on the Ray family farm. Yonder Spirits opened their doors in July of 2020.
Erwin explains, "After I ferment a batch of mash, of corn, when it's ready after a couple of weeks it gets loaded into this still."
Erwin was hired as the master distiller. At the time she had never made an ounce of moonshine. But when it was time for a change, Erwin got busy learning.
Erwin says, "I get what I need. I get my cutting boards out and put on this table. Get the knives out. I just chop it all up until it's ready to go into a large stockpot."
A relative unknown profession quickly became a passion.
Erwin explains, "I'm cutting oranges and lemons and apples and blending those fresher flavors that I think help give us a really solid product."
Erwin and the Ray sisters now have multiple brands of shine. But it's not just the shine that brings folks out.
Erwin says, "The property is big so it's a good place to come out, listen to some music, have some drinks."
On any given weekend in the summer bands from all over will take the stage.
Yonder spirits may be a place to get some shine or have a good time. But this piece of land is a place where a dream became a reality. Where a little quiet helped Jill Erwin find a new passion with some good friends.
Erwin explains, "When I started, I very much wondered what in the world I was doing and thought I myself might be insane. So to see people respond so well to it and to have people getting excited for the summer season, it's been really cool."