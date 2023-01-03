A deeper look into the Department of Child Services 2021 Fatality Report, 60 child deaths reported for the year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing coverage on the Department of Child Services 2021 Fatality Report.
The annual report details the circumstances leading to each death. The report also highlights risk factors that put children in danger.
Here's a look at some of the numbers we saw:
- It mentioned 60 children died from neglect or abuse in the state of Indiana in 2021.
- Specifically, 38 died from neglect, and 22 from abuse.
- That total is an increase from 2020.
- Fifty children died that year.
The report states that in 40 of the 60 fatalities, the victim was 3-years or younger.
News 10 spoke to Emily Perry to find out why that is. She is the Executive Director and CEO of Susie's Place Child Advocacy Center.
She says sadly it is a consistent trend both nationally and in Indiana.
"It's always evident the increasing risk that children have the younger that they are. They can't tell when someone's doing something to them that's harmful or unsafe, and that puts them at really high risk," Executive Director and CEO of Susie's Place Emily Perry said.
The report also noted that the 60 deaths in 2021 are up from 50 in 2020.
Of the 60 victims, "death by weapon" was the most common cause of death.
It was listed in 22 of the cases.
Now, as we know, 2020 was plagued with the Covid-19 Pandemic. Perry says that could be a contributing factor to the increase of reported deaths in 2021.
"We know reporting stopped significantly during the pandemic, but the abuse continued to occur. So, the question now becomes what happened to all of those victims," Perry said.
Allen County recorded the state's highest number with 11 child fatalities, while Vigo County accounted for zero deaths.
Perry says that is something to celebrate.
"Any time that you can have 12 consecutive months and no child fatalities, that is a good thing for a community."
Perry leaned in on the importance of child care providers and school officials in the preventing and reporting process.
She realizes it can be scary, but in the end, it can save someone's life.
We wanted to know what you could do to help bring these numbers down. Experts say you should be aware.
Perry used the phrase "If you're not cruising, you're not bruising." She says babies who do not run or walk should not be showing lacerations and bruises. If you see this, it could be a sign of abuse.
