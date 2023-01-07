TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A club at a local high school brought awareness to mental health.
The Bring Change to Mind Club at Terre Haute North held a mental health awareness fair. It was during a basketball game.
Team of Mercy was also there to show support. The Team of Mercy focuses on training students on suicide prevention.
They also offer financial support, counseling, and educational programs. Team of Mercy executive director, Christina Crist, wants people to know that help is available.
"We just come alongside the survivors and just assist them in any way that we can," said Crist.
For more information on the Team of Mercy, click here.