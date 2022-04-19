A closer look into the Sullivan County Sheriff race

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Primary Election Day in Indiana is just two weeks away and residents throughout the Wabash Valley are getting ready to cast their votes.
On Tuesday night, the Sullivan County Farm Bureau Inc. hosted a "Meet the Candidates" night for the area. Candidates running for federal, state, and county offices all came to introduce themselves and speak to members of the community.
News 10 takes a closer look at the Sullivan County Sheriff's race.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom is finishing his time in office. Now three candidates are looking to fill his position.
Republicans, Randy Beller and Billy Snead and democrat, Jason Bobbitt, all of whom are looking to make a positive impact in the community.
One of the biggest topics of discussion involved the opening of the new Sullivan County Jail. This is something that all three candidates say is needed due to the overcrowding issues.
They believe the reason for the overcrowding issues all comes back to the root cause of crime in the county. All three candidates can agree this has to do with the presence of drugs. Now, each looking for ways of combatting this problem.
"Obviously, addiction prevention rehabilitation and recovery," Bobbitt said. "I really want to push classes for recovery. If we can save one or two people, it will be worth it."
"The sheriff's department and the police department, we are here for the people of Sullivan County," Snead said. "We work for them. I want to get together with all of our local law enforcement agencies, our courts, our addiction programs, our local churches, and I want us to work as a whole."
"We need to be in our schools," Beller said. "We need to build relationships between our students and build relationships with their parents and let them know we are more than just taking people to jails and writing speeding tickets, we care about these young people. We want to see a change. We want to start programs for these young people."
Overall each candidate wants to make a positive difference in the lives of Sullivan County residents by prioritizing safety and mental wellbeing, each of them taking their own approach to make this happen.
The Republican primary winner will face the democratic candidate, Jason Bobbitt, in the November general election.