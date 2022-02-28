A Clinton man will appear in federal court on child pornography charges

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Clinton, Indiana man will appear in federal court on Monday to answer to child pornography charges.
Law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Colton Bettis on February 23rd.
Bettis admitted to producing child pornography.
The victim was a 6-year-old whom Bettis knew.
Bettis also admitted to distributing the images he created with the child.
Law enforcement also found multiple images and videos on his phone.
Bettis will appear at the Federal Courthouse in Terre Haute on Monday.
He faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.