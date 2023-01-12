"A clear violation of the 2nd Amendment," says several downstate sheriffs -- Illinois Gun Ban

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - A new gun law has received a lot of backlash from voters and law enforcement officers in Illinois.

Several Illinois sheriffs have said the law is unconstitutional.

The "Protect Illinois Communities Act" states no rifle will be allowed to hold more than 10 rounds, and a 15-round limit for handguns.

The new law also requires existing gun owners to register their ownership to state police.

Sheriff Andrew Hires in Richland County disagrees with the new law. He says it's not the tool that's the problem; It's the person.

"I understand people can use this in a dangerous way, where we fail though is prosecuting those individuals that used these weapons in a dangerous way, that where were are falling as a state and a nation," said Hires.

Hires is among several local sheriffs who say they not be checking to ensure that gun owners register their weapons.

He says he's willing to deal with the consequences.

'If our community is not safe and someone failed to enforce or enact, then yes, they can be seen as misconduct. In Illinois law, we have a discretion we as officers have a discretion what laws we enforce or not," said Hires.

Governor Pritzker says the law protects schools, churches, and families.

He sent in a partial statement reacting to the sheriff's letters of opposition.

He says in part, "Sheriffs have a constitutional duty to uphold the laws of the state, not pick and choose which laws they support and when," said Governor Pritzker.

Hires says this new law is hurting the community.

"This law is dangerous. We're going down a road where we don't want to go. I mean, in this Country, we have been founded on principles and freedom. This is slowly chipping away freedom," said Hires.

Hires says he expects this new law to be legally challenged.