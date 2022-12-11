A Christmas chocolate sale is coming to Paris, Illinois

PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - Paris Community Hospital Volunteers will host their Annual Christmas Chocolate Sale.
The sale will begin on Tuesday, December 20, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. It will continue on Wednesday, December 21, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Horizon Health's main campus in Paris, Illinois.
There will be over 60 varieties of gourmet chocolates and snacks. Items will include award-winning salsas, hot sauces, jams, jellies, relishes, and preserves made by Kathy's Kitchen.
Shoppers can pay with cash, checks, or credit cards. All sales support the efforts of the PCH volunteers, who provide financial assistance to hospital projects and award scholarships to area students who are pursuing healthcare careers.
For more information, please visit:
https://www.myhorizonhealth.org/blog-news/2022/december/pch-volunteers-host-christmas-chocolate-sale/