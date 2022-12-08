A chance to save lives at the biggest blood drive in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season is a time for giving and generosity.
That's why the Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts are partnering up to host the 23rd annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive. It's the largest single-day blood drive in the state.
This year's goal is to collect over a 1,000 units of blood, which could save 3,000 lives across the state.
The blood drive is happening December 17 at the Lucas Oil Stadium.
Donors will get a free limited-edition Colts football, and will be entered to win two tickets to a fan appreciation game in January.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-317-916-5150 or apply online here.