A busy intersection in Rockville is finally back open

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Road construction projects are wrapping up for the year across the Wabash Valley.
Now, residents in Rockville, Indiana are celebrating the reopening of a busy intersection.
The city has been looking to repair and revamp the intersection of York and Jefferson streets for years. Now the Jefferson Reconstruction Project is finally complete and reopened to commuters.
Ron and Sharon Bryant live just down the street from this busy intersection and say the repairs were very much needed.
"If you had seen this [area] before, you would understand how much of an improvement this is," they said. "It was in really bad shape."
But those long-awaited improvements are finally complete.
On Thursday, the crowds' cheers marked the official reopening of the intersection of York and Jefferson streets.
Now the popular intersection will not only be a lot safer but also much more convenient for residents and visitors alike.
"We are not having to detour around anymore," Sharon Bryant said. "Living in a small town, it's amazing, that just going around one block can really get you irritated."
The project came in at a price tag of just under $1,000,000, but it accomplished a lot.
Rockville city leaders say the Jefferson Reconstruction Project included introducing a brand new road, sidewalks, street lights, sewers, drainage, electrical, and more.
"It's been an adventure," David Brown, the Rockville Town Board's Executive Director, said. "We have had it on the books [for a while]. It's part of our downtown revitalization."
City leaders say to plan for hundreds of people to travel in this area each day.
The goal is to make traveling safe and easy, so everyone can enjoy what Rockville has to offer. And Ron and Sharon Bryant say they hope to be the very first ones to drive on the brand new road!
"He is going to pick me up after choir practice and I am sure he will come right up the street and turn to get me," Sharon said.
The city is excited to see this project completed just in time for the Covered Bridge Festival.