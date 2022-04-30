A brand new park is now officially open in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community welcomed a brand new park to the area this weekend.
Ruble Park is located just West of Ivy Tech Community College. The park has more than 800 acres worth of nature trails for people of all ages to enjoy!
Ruble Park is named after Keith Ruble. He served as the superintendent for the Vigo county parks and recreation for nearly 40-years before retiring.
"He saw it really important between industrial and residential to keep that greenbelt and have access to nature and some natural hiking trails. So it was important to make sure that we preserved that green space in between," Adam Grossman, the Superintendent of the Vigo County Parks & Recreation, said.
With the park's grand opening, Ivy Tech also held its annual 5k. These runners were the first to enjoy the new trails.
"We started this 5K six years ago as part of an initiative to help engage our students and our community and our employees and wellness activities to just come together and really enjoy a fun activity," Rachel Mullinnix, the Executive Director of the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation, said.
There are also new learning opportunities here for students on campus to take part in.
"The opening of Ruble Park is going to provide additional educational opportunities for our students in courses like biology and in programs like agriculture to be able to go and do some hands-on experiential learning out in ruble park," Mullinnix said.
Throughout the park, there are 10 miles worth of walking running or hiking folks can take advantage of. These trails will be open year-round.
"Hundreds of acres of prairie grass you'll go in and out of the woods. Cross board walks, really just disconnect don't even bring your phone just walk through disconnect and enjoy nature," Grossman said.
They also plan on adding more improvements this summer.