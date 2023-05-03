"...A bit of a diamond in the rough..." Craig Park could see some new additions

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Some new amenities could be coming to Craig Park in Brazil.
The city received some grant money. With this money, the city will conduct a feasibility study. The study should outline what could be done to the park and how.
"Is this something we can make happen?" Mayor Brian Wyndham said. "Or, is this some pipedream you can spend a lot of time on and nothing happens."
Wyndham said the addition of a community center is top of mind when it comes to new additions. He said it's one thing the area lacks.
Additionally, there's been talks of adding pickleball courts and other sports fields to the park.
Wyndham hopes the study will reveal the correct path the city needs to take to continue to develop Craig Park.
"Craig Park is still a bit of a diamond in the rough," he said. "But, you're going to see it develop more and more as time goes on."
But, for locals like Shelby Foot, Craig Park is already a diamond.
"It's a gorgeous park," Foot said. "It's so peaceful. During the evening times, I walk the trails. It's absolutely gorgeous."
She welcomes any new addition to her favorite park, especially a community center.
"That would be great," she said. "They could have fishing events here. They could have anything. I think that would be a great idea for sure."