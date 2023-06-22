 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

A 2-year-old boy fatally shot his pregnant mother in Ohio, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Ambulance generic

Generic Ambulance

(CNN) — A 2-year-old boy in Norwalk, Ohio, shot his pregnant mother in the back, killing her and the unborn child, police say.

Police received a call just after 1 p.m. on June 16 from the 31-year-old mother, who said she was “shot in the back by her 2-year-old son,” according to a news release from the Norwalk Police Department.

She also informed the dispatcher she was eight months pregnant, the release said. Moments later, her husband called 911 and stated “he received a phone call from his wife ‘screaming something about my son and needing to call 911.’”

Officers arrived at the house and forced entry through a locked front door, according to the release.

Both the mother and her son “were found in the upstairs master bedroom, along with” a pistol, the release said.

The son was removed from the room at the request of his mother, and officers rendered aid.

The mother was “fully conscious” and gave officers a “complete account of the events that occurred,” according to authorities. Her husband, who is 28, later also arrived at the home.

The mother was transported to a medical center where an emergency C-section was performed. The unborn son was later pronounced dead, followed by the mother.

The weapon, along with a spent shell casing, was seized from the home, police said, adding that the pistol’s magazine was loaded with an additional 12 rounds.

The Norwalk Police Department’s detective bureau executed a search warrant and found a number of child safety features in the home, including safety gates at almost every doorway and child locks on all drawers, the release said.

During their search, detectives seized an additional 12-round magazine for the pistol that the 2-year-old had gotten hold of in a nightstand in the master bedroom. They also discovered a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with six rounds in the master bedroom closet and an airsoft rifle in the computer room closet.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No charges have been filed at this time, according to the release, and the case will be forwarded to Huron County Prosecutor’s Office.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you