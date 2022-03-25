 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Covington, Clinton, Lafayette, Terre
Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A 14-year-old fell to his death from the new drop tower ride at Florida's ICON Park, authorities say

  • 0
A 14-year-old fell to his death from the new drop tower ride at Florida's ICON Park, authorities say

A teenager died after falling from a drop tower at Orlando-area's ICON Park.

 Josh duLac

(CNN) -- A 14-year-old boy died after he fell Thursday night from a drop tower amusement ride that recently opened at the Orlando area's ICON Park entertainment complex, authorities said.

Witnesses said the boy fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride, described by its operators as the world's tallest freestanding drop tower, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to ICON Park around 11 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said. Details about what led to the fall were not immediately released.

The boy was secured in the ride's seat, an official with the company that operates the ride told CNN affiliate Spectrum News 13.

"Yes (he was secured in the seat). That's what we know at this time. So again, we operate the ride with all the safety precautions in mind and everything is in place and this is why we're doing an investigation," John Stine, sales and marketing director for the Slingshot Group, told Spectrum News 13.

The Slingshot Group operates the FreeFall, a 430-foot-tall tower and ride. The company also operates two other rides at the park.

The FreeFall has a vehicle that takes up to 30 riders to the tower's top.

"Once the ride vehicle reaches the top, it'll tilt forward 30 degrees and face the ground before free falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph," ICON Park's website says.

Stine declined Friday morning to answer reporters' questions about what led to the fall.

"Our hearts are broken for that family of the young man. We're going to do everything we can to work with the investigative authorities to get to the matter of this," Stine said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will have inspectors at the site Friday "with our investigation underway," department spokesperson Caroline Stonecipher told CNN. The department has statewide responsibility to inspect all amusement rides in Florida, except for those at large parks that have more than 1,000 employees and have full-time inspectors on staff.

CNN has sought comment from park officials, plus further comment and FreeFall ride inspection records from the Agriculture Department.

ICON Park includes a variety of offerings, including rides such as a 400-foot-tall observation wheelMadame Tussauds Orlando; and SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium.

