Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Montezuma, and Vincennes.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1100 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A 12-year-old was fatally shot by a classmate at a South Carolina middle school, officials say

  • 0
Tanglewood Middle School

A student has been shot at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. Authorities believe the shooter was also a studen

 WYFF

(CNN) -- A 12-year-old student was fatally shot by a classmate at a South Carolina middle school, officials said on Thursday.

The family of Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson said they are "devastated" by Thursday's tragedy, according to a statement from a family spokesperson.

The suspected shooter, also 12, was arrested and charged with murder and other firearm charges in the shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

No other injuries related to the shooting were reported, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a school resource officer called for emergency backup after hearing gunshots at the school, officials said. Later, authorities learned that a student had shot another student and that the students knew each other, the sheriff's office said.

After the shooting, the suspect ran away from the school, and deputies found him around hiding under a deck at a nearby home, according to police. They also recovered a weapon during the arrest, the statement said.

"My heart breaks for this young boy's family and my prayers are with them tonight," sheriff Hobart Lewis said in the statement, referring to the victim.

"Additionally, I will be praying for the other young boy who pulled the trigger and his family. I can not fathom what would cause someone to do this to another human being and especially at that age, but I know it's a situation where we all need to turn to God."

The motive of the shooting and how the suspect obtained the gun remain under investigation, the sheriff's office said. The Greenville County Coroner will release more about the victim on Friday, the office added.

In addition to the murder charge, the suspect faces other accusations including possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect will be sent to a juvenile justice center in Columbia, South Carolina.

The sheriff urged parents to talk with their children and engage with them to ensure their own safety as well as others.

"Check their belongings and ensure they don't have anything that could be a danger to themselves or anyone else. It truly takes a village and we need everyone's investment," Lewis said.

Tanglewood Middle School serves about 780 students in grades 6 through 8, according to its website.

