A 1,500 pound great white shark named 'Breton' is currently swimming off the coast of North Carolina

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington, Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Lafayette. .Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in many locations. The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas, particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the main stem rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, APRIL 03... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Monday, April 03. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday, April 03. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&