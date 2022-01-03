9th Annual 'Freeze thru the Trees' Tournament raises boat-load of money for one local charity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Disc golf players gathered at Deming Park in Terre Haute for a little friendly competition -- all for a great cause.
Seventy-six players from all over the state competed in the 9th Annual 'Freeze Thru the Trees' Tournament on Sunday.
All of the proceeds go to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center. The event raised just over $1,500 in a single day!
Club president, Jason LaBella, says donating this money means the world to him.
"I have a huge respect for the food pantries, and the people who operate them. Growing up, we didn't have a lot of money. I had to rely on charity to go to school, and some food pantries to make it through," LaBella said.
In the 9 years of the event, the club has raised over $15,000!
'Freeze thru the Trees' is part of the Wintry Indiana Frozen Fundraiser Series.
If you are interested in getting involved in future tournaments, there are many opportunities in the coming weeks.
