988 - A new three-digit phone number that could save lives

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It'll soon be easier to connect to suicide and crisis support resources.
Starting on Saturday, calling "988" will connect you to the "National Suicide Prevention Lifeline."
When you call, you will reach trained counselors who will guide you. You call 988 for thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crises, or any other kind of emotional distress.
Indiana wants to strengthen its in-state answer rate for these calls.
The state is adding two 988 call centers in addition to the existing three.
"Thru expanding capacity, adding additional centers, and strengthening partnerships, we believe will we increase the likelihood that Hoosiers in crisis that reach out 988 will be routed to the right entity at the right time," Dr. Christopher Drapeau, of Crisis Response and Suicide Prevention said.
In the coming years, that service will be expanded to include a response team and locations where people can go for help.