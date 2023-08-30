900 Wabash West Central Business Hub will become more accessible with ARPA money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley resource is getting American Rescue Plan money. The Vigo County Council has approved $750,000 for the West Central Business Hub. You can find it at 900 Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.
This historic building at 9th and Wabash has undergone some huge changes for the better part of a year. Now.. with more ARPA money on the way, the old Clabber Girl building is becoming accessible for everyone!
The plan to make the building at 900 Wabash into a booming economic business hub was announced back in December of 2022. Since then a few things have moved in.
The Station is a co-working space for entrepreneurs and other remote workers. And a café called the Petty Pit Stop.
"Where can I go to level up? Where can I go to get additional services? Where can I go to get my questions answered? You know you can come to this building and be able to access any and all services that you need," said Kristin Craig, executive director of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is set to move in the space on the ground floor towards the front of the building. Renovations have already started thanks to READI money.
And now, with ARPA money, the historic Hulman and Company building will become more accessible.
"With the ARPA funds we will be allowing this hallway to expand and these doors at the back of the building will be taken out and replaced with glass doors that then are accessible to the very back parking lot," said Craig.
"That's where the wheelchair ramp and more accessible options to the building will be. It'll be really nice to be able to access the chamber, EDC, all of those entities from this main corridor."
The Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., Work-force Investment Board, and the Metropolitan Planning Organization have already moved into the upper floors. More are expected to come in soon.
Craig says the goal is stay true to the building's history - focusing on economics.
"This building opened in 1892 and really served as a catalyst for business growth and development in our downtown. I hope they get that same feeling, but with a modern approach to it," said Craig.
"So that they walk through these doors and they know there are people here that want to help them, and help their businesses grow that want to help our community grow."
Craig says people will start to see some results from the ARPA money within the next 12 months.