90-year-old woman gets to see her childhood home in a new way with the opening of Dollar General

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Dollar General store is opening its doors in Terre Haute and one lucky resident got to be the exclusive first customer this weekend.
Juanita Branam has lived here for the majority of her life, but not just in Terre Haute, right where the new Dollar General is located.
Now, this new Dollar General location on North Lafayette street helped her dream become reality. She was the very first customer, walking through the aisles, just like walking through her childhood home.
Branam lived in this spot for 67 years.
Although it was an emotional experience, her son says it was heartwarming to see his mom's childhood home be reimagined into something new.
"We are actually standing right here, you might say, in the living room of my mom and dad's house right here today," her son Bradley Branam said, "It's emotional and it brings back a lot of memories. My wife, Jan, has been so instrumental in trying to put this together for my mom. It's a wish that she had. Who knew it was going to be on Mother's day that they would want to do this and have my mom be the first customer at the store.
Juanita Branam will be celebrating her 91st birthday next week.