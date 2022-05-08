90-year-old woman gets to see her childhood home in a new way with the opening of Dollar General

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Legacy Power Plant Site,
Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 17.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

90-year-old woman gets to see her childhood home in a new way with the opening of Dollar General

  • Updated
  • 0
Dollar General

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Dollar General store is opening its doors in Terre Haute and one lucky resident got to be the exclusive first customer this weekend.

Juanita Branam has lived here for the majority of her life, but not just in Terre Haute, right where the new Dollar General is located.

Now, this new Dollar General location on North Lafayette street helped her dream become reality. She was the very first customer, walking through the aisles, just like walking through her childhood home.

Branam lived in this spot for 67 years.

Although it was an emotional experience, her son says it was heartwarming to see his mom's childhood home be reimagined into something new.

"We are actually standing right here, you might say, in the living room of my mom and dad's house right here today," her son Bradley Branam said, "It's emotional and it brings back a lot of memories. My wife, Jan, has been so instrumental in trying to put this together for my mom. It's a wish that she had. Who knew it was going to be on Mother's day that they would want to do this and have my mom be the first customer at the store.

Juanita Branam will be celebrating her 91st birthday next week.

