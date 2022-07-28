8th & 9th Street construction leaves some drivers confused

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some new road construction in downtown Terre Haute may be leaving some drivers confused.

A couple of weeks ago we showed you construction on 8th Street.

Now, the road is smoothly paved.

But, the end result has created some confusion for drivers.

You may notice there is no longer a dotted center line on portions of 8th and 9th Streets.

It was left out on purpose.

The city has changed some stretches of the one-way streets to have a single driving lane, but the switch has caused situations like this on 8th Street; two cars often stack side-by-side on what is now a one-lane street.

In some areas, the driving lane will be wider than it used to be -- but that doesn't mean you should try to fit two cars down it

Eighth Street from Hulman to Wabash is now one lane instead of two.

Ninth Street from Hulman to Ohio Street is also one lane.

Crews will be painting a bike lane and parking spots on the sides of the road as well.

The city says it has not been able to do that yet because of the rain the last week or so.

The Terre Haute Street Department hopes to have the painting done in a couple of weeks.